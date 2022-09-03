Naval Power sets sail for Ascendant honours at Haydock

Naval Power puts his unbeaten record on the line when he lines up in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

All three of his victories to date have come over seven furlongs, but Charlie Appleby’s promising youngster now steps up to a mile in this Listed event looking to enhance his growing reputation.

The Teofilo colt has already struck in Listed company when demolishing the field by six and a half lengths in Ascot’s Pat Eddery Stakes last month and his Moulton Paddocks handler is confident he can defy a penalty on Merseyside.

Speaking to www.godolphin.com, Appleby said: “Naval Power has come on with every run and we are looking forward to stepping him up a mile. We are hoping that the extra distance will help negate his penalty for winning at Ascot and he looks the one to beat.”

Wow! Naval Power makes a mockery of the Listed Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes at @Ascot and makes it three unbeaten for William Buick, Charlie Appleby and @godolphin…pic.twitter.com/Zy1g7Bwu6U — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) July 23, 2022

His biggest test could be provided by Tom Clover’s Seeking Gold, who got off the mark at the second attempt at Yarmouth 24 days ago.

Before that, the promising Havana Gold colt was second in a hot Newbury maiden which was won by the subsequent Acomb Stakes winner and also housed the future Solario Stakes winner among the beaten horses.

“His form looks really strong,” said Clover. “He’s a really straightforward, uncomplicated horse and he’s been shaping up well.

“It looks like the step up to a mile will suit him really nicely – fingers crossed for a really nice run and fingers crossed he’s got a chance.”

Nice colt! Seeking Gold has a G2 Champagne Stakes entry and wins impressively at @GTYarmouthRaces on just his second start for @Mitchelljack77 and @tomcloverracing… pic.twitter.com/c7Xopir0X9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 10, 2022

Also in the north west, the Queen’s Reach For The Moon drops back in trip to a mile for the Group Three Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes.

The one-time Derby candidate has not been seen since a beaten favourite in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot and returns to the track sporting a first-time visor.

His big-race pilot Frankie Dettori is looking forward to renewing the partnership and he told Sporting Index: “I’m looking forward to getting back on Reach For The Moon. He’s had a nice break and been freshened up since finishing second over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot.

“Visually, he didn’t appear to finish the race off that strongly, so we’re back over a mile and hopefully a couple of months off the track has done him the world of good.

“This race looks a good option for him, so hopefully he can bounce back and then we can start thinking about his next step.”

The race also sees the return of Triple Time, who landed the Ascendant Stakes on this card in 2021 but has not been sighted since, while the popular course winner Marie’s Diamond also takes his chance.

Bayside Boy, Dark Shift and Brunch are all non runners in the race.