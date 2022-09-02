Search

02 Sept 2022

Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton

Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:10 PM

Graham Potter believes “exciting” new arrival Billy Gilmour can flourish at Brighton but knows the team must be functioning well to get the best out of him.

The 21-year-old Scotland international is available to make his Seagulls debut in Sunday’s home Premier League clash with Leicester after joining from Chelsea on a four-year deal on deadline day.

The midfielder made 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues before getting more top-flight experience during a season-long loan spell with Norwich last term.

Gilmour has yet to play any competitive football so far in the 2022-23 campaign, so may have to wait until he has built up sharpness before making his first Brighton appearance.

But Potter is confident Gilmour will impress during his time at the Amex Stadium, pointing to his technical ability as an asset.

The Seagulls boss told a press conference, quoted on the club’s Twitter account: “Billy’s an exciting signing for us, he’s an able footballer and a great character, he has a great personality.

“He’ll fit into the group and add competition in midfield. We’re really pleased to have him here.

“As a footballer, Billy’s very technically able. He benefits from structure and the team functioning well, which is our job.

“If we do that, I think he will have a really good time here.”

Fourth-placed Brighton head into Sunday’s contest looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at Fulham in midweek.

Their opponents Leicester sit bottom of the table, having managed just one point from their opening five games.

Potter will be able to select defender Joel Veltman, while winger Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to training, but midfielder Adam Lallana remains out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media