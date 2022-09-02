Search

02 Sept 2022

New signing Callum Styles set to make Millwall debut against Cardiff

02 Sept 2022

Loan signing Callum Styles is set to make his Millwall debut at home to Cardiff after becoming the Lions’ eighth summer signing.

Midfielder Styles’ season-long stay from Barnsley was not confirmed until Friday morning – several hours after the EFL transfer deadline had passed – but all the paperwork was submitted in time and he is eligible to feature against the Bluebirds.

Record club signing Zian Flemming seems set to make his first competitive appearance at the Den after an impressive full debut in the Lions’ 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

German striker Andreas Voglsammer also started at Turf Moor on Tuesday, with Benik Afobe and George Honeyman dropping to the bench.

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson is in line to make his Cardiff debut after joining from West Brom just before Thursday’s deadline.

Callum O’Dowda (hip) will be checked, and Romaine Sawyers is set to start after making an impact from the bench during the midweek defeat to Luton.

Former Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo, who joined Cardiff in June, will face the club that he made 221 appearances for over a seven-year period.

Kion Etete (ankle), Ebou Adams (torn pectoral muscle) and Jamilu Collins (ACL) remain on the sidelines.

