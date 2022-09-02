Search

02 Sept 2022

Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United

Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 11:21 AM

Hull’s injury crisis is set to improve for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Sheffield United.

Captain Lewie Coyle missed the midweek loss at QPR with a thigh issue but will return this weekend and should be joined by Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri, who have both been out recently with minor muscle problems.

Elsewhere, the injury prognosis remains the same with Brandon Fleming (foot), Dogukan Sinik (calf), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (hamstring), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (groin), James Scott (shin), Greg Docherty (quad) and Vaughn Covil (knee) out for the foreseeable future.

A busy deadline day for Hull saw Harvey Vale, Dimitrios Pelkas, Xavier Simons and Adama Traore join and, while Vale, Pelkas and Simons could be involved on Sunday, Traore is out with an Achilles injury.

Leaders Sheffield United have also had plenty of players on the treatment table but crucially still have Sander Berge in their ranks.

Berge was heavily linked with a move away and yet remains part of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad with the Norwegian set to start at MKM Stadium.

The Blades thrashed Reading 4-0 on Tuesday and saw Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Reda Khadra fit to feature.

Heckingbottom remains without Ben Osborn (ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee) and Billy Sharp (ankle).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media