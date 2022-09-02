Football rumours: Ajax block Chelsea from signing Edson Alvarez to stem losses

Following the closure of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail cites Dutch publication De Telegraaf as reporting that Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing 24-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez because the Eredivisie giants did not want to lose any more players in the window. Alvarez was reportedly made furious by the dismissal of the Blues’ £43million offer.
Another of Chelsea’s attempted signings, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangere, was rejected close to the deadline, according to Metro. The paper says that it was reported in the Netherlands that the Premier League club indicated they were willing to pay up to £38.9m for the 24-year-old.
Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa rejected three bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old midfielder on deadline day, according to Sky Sports, but the interest is unlikely to halt now.
Ben Brereton Diaz: Blackburn will consider pre-contract offers for the 23-year-old striker in January after rejecting bids from Fulham and Everton, according to The Telegraph.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.