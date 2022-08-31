Search

Football rumours: Everton and Leeds join Cody Gakpo chase

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in a race for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. His side rejected a 25m euro (£21.4m) bid from the Saints earlier this week.

The same paper writes Atletico Madrid are ready to make a £20m offer for 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is in his final year of his contract.

The Mail writes Chelsea are in final talks for a £77m deal for 20year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol by Thursday’s deadline. But, the paper writes the Blues intend to loan him back to his club.

Arsenal and Everton have joined a host of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Metro.

Hector Bellerin: 90min reports Barcelona may move for the 27-year-old Arsenal right-back.

Layvin Kurzawa: Fulham are hoping to sign the 29-year-old PSG defender, according to the Telegraph.

