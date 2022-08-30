Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall

Vincent Kompany believes he has added a vital new piece to his squad jigsaw on the day Burnley moved up into third place in the Championship with a 2-0 win over Millwall.

The Clarets struck in the second half as substitute Manuel Benson provided the spark, crossing for Vitinho to nod in his first goal for the club before Jay Rodriguez wrapped it up by pouncing when Josh Brownhill’s shot bounced off Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Kompany was delighted, especially as the win came shortly after the Turf Moor club had secured Benson’s Belgium Under-21 midfielder Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal.

“I had in my mind during this game what Anass could do in a game like this,” said Kompany afterwards. “He is a player who finds gaps in teams that sit deep and can take players on.

“He has a lot of progress to make – he is only 20. But he is part of a very, very good Belgium Under-21 team, an important player in a very good squad.

“He is a big talent but I hope we can turn him into a really good player for this club.”

The manager is also happy that his insistence on the need for patience is being heeded as the Clarets refused to panic as Millwall offered stiff resistance for an hour.

“We were patient but kept a nice tempo, taking time to build attacks and get into good areas. When we got the one chance and took it, the game opened up for us.”

Kompany added that a scan had shown no structural damage to goalkeeper Ari Muric’s shoulder after he was forced off with an injury.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said the club needs to turn to the transfer market to arrest a run of three consecutive defeats.

“I told the players afterwards we don’t have many players at the moment saying ‘You have to pick me every week’ and we are better than that,” he said.

“Maybe we have to bring a few players in in the next few days. We are working hard to do that, to see if that can spark this team into better performances.”

Rowett said he was pleased with his team in the opening hour of the game.

He continued: “I am really disappointed because in the first half we held our shape tactically and the front three made it very, very difficult for them to play through us, and we had moments in that first half.

“It’s little moments that are costing us.

“Burnley are a good side who have more possession than their opponents and you have to be disciplined and take your moments in transition.

“The first goal gave them a massive lift and we went a little bit ragged and conceded further chances because we were chasing the game.”