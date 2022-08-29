Junior Morias fires Dagenham to comfortable win over Bromley

Junior Morias helped Dagenham and Redbridge bring an end to Bromley’s three-match winning streak with a 4-1 victory at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Morias was in the thick of the action from the start and was part of a 10th-minute goalmouth scramble that ended in Bromley’s Callum Reynolds appearing to steer the ball into his own net.

The dangerous Morias then fired straight at visiting keeper Reice Charles-Cook before extending the Daggers’ led when he converted a superb inswinging cross from Ornar Mussa.

Bromley came close to edging their way back into the game when Corey Whitely and Louis Dennis both had shots blocked shortly after the half-hour mark.

Mauro Vilhete made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute when he headed home from a Sam Ling cross – and almost completed a quickfire double when he hit the woodwork just before the break.

Morias scored again on the hour mark before Michael Cheek netted a 67th-minute consolation for Bromley from the penalty spot. Dagenham’s Manny Onariase was sent off in the last minute for a second bookable offence.