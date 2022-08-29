Search

29 Aug 2022

Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury

Nathan Baker forced to retire nine months after suffering head injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 11:59 AM

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker has retired from professional football after doctors determined continuing to play would present a “significant risk” to his health.

Baker sustained a head injury in the Robins’ match at Sheffield United on November 28th, 2021 – requiring 24 hours of hospitalisation.

The 31-year-old made his decision following nine months of tests, treatment and recuperation and on the advice from his medical team.

He said: “Football has been a massive part of my life from a very young age, so this has not been the easiest decision for me, however I must take the advice from the medical team and consultants.

“It’s sad to think I won’t be playing football again, there are so many things I am going to miss, such as my team-mates, the friendships made, plus a good tackle! But I must put my health and family first, it’s not worth the risk.”

Baker joined Bristol City on loan from Aston Villa in 2015, then made his move permanent on a £3.5 million deal.

A club statement stressed that Baker “is currently well, without any neurological or cognitive issues, but is likely to be monitored with further neuro-psychology testing in the future”.

“Having assessed his progression over a period of nine months, Nathan has been advised by medical professionals that to carry on playing at a professional level would represent a significant risk to his ongoing and future health,” the statement added.

Baker, a former England Under-21 defender, made 138 appearances and scored three goals for Bristol City.

Manager Nigel Pearson added: “It’s a sad day for any player when they have to step away from the game, especially in Nathan’s case when it’s a lot earlier than he had planned.

“However, the health and safety of players must come first and we fully support the advice given to Nathan to ensure his health is the primary concern.

“Nathan was a fabulous servant to our club and popular in dressing room as well in the stands with the supporters. We wish him all the best for the future as he starts his life away from the pitch with his young family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media