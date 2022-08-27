Search

27 Aug 2022

Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester

Micky Mellon hails his Tranmere battlers after victory over Colchester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 8:22 PM

Micky Mellon praised the ‘guts and determination’ of his Tranmere Rovers side following their 2-0 home win over Colchester United.

Rovers led from the fourth minute at Prenton Park, with Josh Hawkes side-footing home a volley at the far post after Kane Hemmings had beaten Ryan Clampin down the right and crossed.

And Tranmere sealed their 2-0 win in the 83rd minute when Jake Burton sent a downward header from fellow substitute Paul Lewis’s cross past Colchester keeper Kieran O’Hara.

Mellon was delighted with his players’ efforts on the back of their energy-sapping Carabao Cup tie against Premier League side Newcastle United on Wednesday.

He said: “I don’t think it’s time for me to talk about anything technical. It’s about sheer guts, determination and every credit to the players.

“It’s been two tough shifts, coming off the back of an emotional and physical game on Wednesday.

“The same players have gone again and the boys that have come off the bench have helped us to keep moving forward.

“They deserve what they’re going to get and that’s a right good rest, physically and mentally, because we’re at the bare bones now.

“Only credit to the players and credit to the supporters who really got behind us and drove us on, kept us going forward.

“It was a really big effort from everybody today, fans and players, staff and it was an important win for us.

“We knew that we had to get a win, a result and to get a clean sheet, we’re obviously delighted.

“Now we need to get a well-earned rest.”

The closest Colchester came to scoring was when Frank Nouble’s close-range effort was blocked by defender Neill Byrne, in the first half.

Colchester boss Wayne Brown said: “I’ve got mixed emotions really.

“I thought we identified in the early stages where we were going to get our success, where the space was going to be.

“I thought the intent from the lads was to go out and execute those instructions and I thought for spells of the game we did.

“Our retention of the ball was a lot better today into wide areas which are the areas we identified to get our success.

“We had four really good chances in the first half and that was the difference – they’ve put two of their chances away, one of which was in the first half, one of which was in the second half.

“They made it into our box five times in the second half and scored from one of them.

“We had lots of possession but for all of that, we probably didn’t really create enough in the second half.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media