Search

27 Aug 2022

Chris Wilder delighted with Middlesbrough’s discipline in long-awaited win

Chris Wilder delighted with Middlesbrough’s discipline in long-awaited win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 7:29 PM

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was pleased with the way his side overcame the difficult challenge of Swansea to record their first victory of the campaign.

Goals from Riley McGree and Matt Crooks in the first half were enough for the three points as Joel Piroe’s late penalty handed the Swans a lifeline.

A late red card from Ben Cabango left the away side with too much to do to as they lost 2-1.

As Boro tasted victory in the Championship and ended their five-match winless run, Wilder was complimentary of the way his players got the result.

“It was a right difficult game,” he said.

“Swansea is probably the hardest game in a lot of ways. The way they play is obviously how Russell (Martin) wants his team to play. That’s really difficult to play against.

“We had to show a really disciplined side to us because when we get beat at Reading, everyone in the ground wants to go ‘come on, let’s press and get after them’. That is part of the game.

“I think we are quite good at pressing but Swansea is possibly the hardest game to play. When you’re looking at who you want to play after you have not got a result after five games, it certainly isn’t Swansea.

“I’ve said to the players it was always going to be one of those games. Whoever it was we were playing against, it was always going to be a comfortable afternoon or something happens with a penalty which I still don’t understand.”

Despite Boro’s dominance for an hour of the game, Swansea worked their way back into it and Martin felt his side gave themselves too much to do to get something from the Riverside Stadium.

“We started the game really well, loads of purpose and control,” he said. “We make a mistake and don’t react well enough to it. That’s a sign of where we’re at the minute, we’re really getting punished for those mistakes.

“It’s probably a sign of having a young team. We had a wobble for 10 minutes which leads to the second goal. After that, the boys couldn’t give us any more in the second half.

“It felt like it was coming, and it did, we got the goal, but Ben makes a mad decision. It’s not the reason we don’t go on to get something because we were still so dominant, we looked like we were really dangerous, but that decision and getting sent off is probably a sign of where we’re at.

“We played brilliantly until we got to their final third, and that was because of a lack of intensity on the top line.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media