Search

27 Aug 2022

Airdrieonians stay top after draw with Dunfermline

Airdrieonians stay top after draw with Dunfermline

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Adam Frizzell’s late equaliser ensured Airdrieonians remain top of the cinch Scottish League One table.

Frizzell struck with 12 minutes remaining to secure a 1-1 draw with Dunfermline at East End Park as the top-two battle ended all square.

His intervention came 10 minutes after Nikolay Todorov had given the home side the lead in a hard-fought encounter.

Callumn Morrison’s third goal in as many games set Falkirk on their way to a 3-1 home victory over Queen of the South as they climbed into third place.

Morrison got the Bairns off to the perfect start with just 12 minutes played, and they increased their lead before the break through Juan Alegria’s finish.

Ruari Paton gave the visitors hope when he converted a 61st-minute penalty, but Ola Lawal restored the home side’s two-goal advantage with an 83rd-minute header. The Doonhamers ended the game with 10 men after Paul McKay was sent off.

Conor Sammon scored twice as Alloa dumped Peterhead to the foot of the table after a 5-0 rout.

Sammon opened his account with less than a minute played and after George Stanger and Bradley Rodden had got in on the act, doubled his tally before substitute Luke Rankin completed the scoring in added time.

Martin Rennie also scored after coming off the bench to round off Montrose’s 3-0 home win over Kelty Hearts.

The home side took charge with two goals either side of half-time, Kerr Waddell’s header starting the ball rolling before Rory McAllister made it 2-0, and Rennie’s late third rounded off a good afternoon’s work.

Ouzy See scored one goal and made the other as Edinburgh City ground out a 2-0 victory over Clyde.

Edinburgh took a 15th-minute lead somewhat against the run of play when See struck from distance, and it was he who set up John Robertson for the second just after the hour mark to kill off the visitors’ hopes of a fightback.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media