Oscar Estupinan nets hat-trick as Hull edge Coventry

Hull rose to third in the Sky Bet Championship after a hat-trick from in-form striker Oscar Estupinan secured a 3-2 win over Coventry at the MKM Stadium.

The Colombia international struck either side of Matt Godden’s equaliser from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead at half-time, and he sealed all three points for the Tigers just before the hour mark, increasing his goal tally to seven from six league appearances since signing in the summer.

Coventry pulled one back through striker Godden just past the midway point in the second half, but they were unable to find the much-coveted equaliser and remain bottom of the table with one point from three matches.

The Sky Blues came into the match buoyed by the announcement earlier this week that they will be hosting their first home match of the season against Preston on Wednesday, after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena – ruled dangerous after it was used for the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament – was finally deemed safe.

The ongoing saga meant Coventry’s last outing came 14 prior to their Hull appointment – a 3-2 defeat away at Millwall – and they found themselves behind after 11 minutes, with Estupinan on hand to head home after captain Lewie Coyle’s right-footed shot was saved by Simon Moore.

Mark Robins’ men thought they had drawn level seven minutes later when Godden headed Fankaty Dabo’s cross past Matt Ingram, but the linesman flagged for offside.

Not to be denied, Godden got his goal and Coventry’s leveller just before the half-hour mark, sending Ingram the wrong way from the penalty spot after Kasey Palmer was brought down in the area.

It looked as though the teams were going to head into half-time on level terms until Estupinan pounced for his second goal of the day after Moore made a hash of Coyle’s cross.

Alfie Jones headed just over the crossbar early in the second half as Hull looked to extend their advantage, while Coventry had attempts from Jamie Allen and Gooden miss the target in their search for an equaliser.

The visitors’ task was made even more difficult in the 56th minute as Estupinan was again on hand to complete his hat-trick after Coyle’s cross from the right-hand side was met by Callum Elder.

They didn’t give up trying, however, and nearly reduced the deficit in the 67th minute when Jake Bidwell was denied by a superb save from Ingram after substitute Josh Eccles’ ball across the box fell to him at the back post.

Just three minutes later it was 3-2, with Godden scoring his second after another substitute Martyn Waghorn’s corner was flicked on by Michael Rose.

Viktor Gyokeres and Waghorn went close in the closing stages, but Coventry were unable to secure a share of the spoils.