Theo Corbeanu nets last-gasp equaliser as Blackpool draw with Bristol City

Theo Corbeanu’s last-gasp strike earned a share of the spoils as Blackpool claimed a pulsating 3-3 Championship draw against Bristol City at Bloomfield Road.

In a topsy-turvy game, Nigel Pearson’s side twice came from behind before going in front at 3-2 and, just as they looked to have pinched all three points, the hosts nabbed a sixth and final goal at the death through Corbeanu.

It means both sides sit just beneath the play-off places.

The Tangerines, showing just one change from their last outing in another thrilling 3-3 draw with Burnley, hit the front with just seven minutes played through Josh Bowler.

City had actually started the brighter and Nahki Wells came close to firing the visitors in front when his snapshot ricocheted back off a post.

The Robins were made to pay for that miss when Bowler opened the scoring not long after.

First, home forward Gary Madine produced a superb piece of control to pluck the ball out of the air and then teed up Bowler, whose deflected effort squirmed into the back of the net.

The home side could and probably should have doubled their advantage before the interval. Madine missed making a connection from a Shayne Lavery centre, while Bowler and Lavery both then spurned chances.

And that profligacy was punished just before the interval when the Robins levelled matters. Tommy Conway turned the ball home from just a few yards out leaving Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw with no chance. That was a fifth goal in six games for the 20-year-old.

The hosts recovered from that setback and came out firing on all cylinders after the restart. After Jordan Thorniley flicked the ball on from a corner, Jerry Yates was alive to the opportunity, firing home and restoring the advantage.

But just as in the first half, the lead did not last and super substitute Antoine Semenyo drew City level after 63 minutes. With only his second touch after coming on to replace Alex Scott, Semenyo slotted the ball past Grimshaw for his second in as many games.

And it got better for the visitors just seven minutes later when they took the lead for the first time in the contest.

A direct free-kick was fired in at Grimshaw, who had to adjust to save it. An awkward scramble then ensued and it ended with the ball hitting Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta and trickling into the back of his own net.

The hosts rallied in pursuit of a third goal and substitute Corbeanu pounced on a defensive error to deny City a fourth-straight win in all competitions.