Celebration time for Crisfords with Goodwood one-two

Jadoomi narrowly outpointed stablemate Finest Sound as Simon and Ed Crisford’s pair dominated the finish of the William Hill Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

A field of five went to post for the Group Two feature on the Sussex Downs, with Mutasaabeq the even-money favourite to open his account for the campaign following a string of placed efforts.

Finest Sound was a 7-1 shot, having been sent back into battle just a week after finishing second in York’s Strensall Stakes, with Jadoomi 100-30 to follow up a Listed success in France in July.

The stable companions were first and second for much of the race, with Finest Sound leading Jadoomi, while Mutasaabeq waited in the wings in third.

But when push came to shove the market leader faded tamely, leaving the Crisford duo locked in a straight shootout in the final furlong.

Finest Sound did his best to hold onto the leader, but Jadoomi and William Buick mastered him late on, with a neck separating them at the line.

“I’m absolutely delighted – couldn’t be happier. Both of them ran a huge race,” said Ed Crisford.

“Jadoomi loved that ground and stayed well. Finest Sound has run an absolute blinder and I thought he’d nicked it to be honest, but Jadoomi just outstayed him at the very end on that ground.”

Considering future plans, the trainer added: “Finest Sound has had quite a few races in quick succession, so we’ll see for him.

“With Jadoomi you’ve got races like the Prix Dollar on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp and he’s also in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown, so I think we’ll just see how he is and go from there.

“He does like this softer ground, so I think we’ll follow the rain really.”