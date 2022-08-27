Barrie McKay: First-half show against FC Zurich will stand Hearts in good stead

Barrie McKay believes Hearts’ dominant first-half performance against FC Zurich on Thursday can stand them in good stead for their Europa Conference League adventure.
The Jambos had the Swiss champions on the ropes at Tynecastle before Jorge Grant’s sending off early in the second half took the sting out of their bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in their Europa League play-off.
The Jambos parachute into the Conference League, where they were pitted alongside Serie A outfit Fiorentina, Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir and Latvian club RFS in Friday’s group-stage draw.
“It was a good occasion, the fans got right behind us from the start and players fed off that energy,” said McKay. “You could see that in the first-half performance especially.
“We were brilliant, it’s probably one of the best performances we’ve had.
“Going into the next set of European fixtures, it gives us real belief that we can compete at that level, create chances and do really well.”
It was confirmed on Saturday morning that Hearts would kick off their Conference League campaign at home to the Turks on September 8, with the glamour double-header against Fiorentina taking place over back-to-back weeks in October.
Robbie Neilson’s side return to cinch Premiership action on Sunday when they host St Johnstone.
Influential defender Stephen Kingsley faces a fitness check after a hamstring issue which made him “touch and go” for Thursday’s game forced him to go off in the closing stages. Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane are suspended.
The phenomenon, which first emerged a number of years ago is where, burglars are fishing for car keys through the letter box of houses. | FILE PHOTO
Donal Morrissey, Pat Hayes, Cllr Michael Murphy, Anne Marie O'Reilly, Pat Owens, Tom Morrissey, Ciarán Barry and Dan Morrissey at sponsorship announcement | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
The hearse carrying the coffin of Dylan McCarthy making its way though Kilmallock this Friday night Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.