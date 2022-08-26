Hallam Hope nets late winner as Oldham edge National League win over Aldershot

Hallam Hope scored an injury-time winner as Oldham beat Aldershot 2-1 to climb to 10th in the National League table.
The home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute when captain Dan Gardner collected a loose ball and fired a shot into the bottom corner.
Aldershot equalised just five minutes later as Justin Amaluzor found the top corner with a shot from the edge of the area.
But just as the game looked certain to end in a draw, Hope latched on to a ball from midfield and slotted home the winner.
Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of the 2022 Limerick Show - the first since 2019 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
There is been a big increase in the number of fake users seeking to access 'Rent in Limerick' Facebook page
