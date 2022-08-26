Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester City are likely to be short of defenders for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Nathan Ake is expected to miss out with a groin injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle, joining Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines. Teenager Luke Mbete replaced Ruben Dias in the midweek friendly against Barcelona but was soon forced off after a clash of heads.
Pep Guardiola is also waiting to check on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who both seem likely to miss out.
Patrick Vieira’s squad looks likely to remain unchanged from the one that defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in their last Premier League outing.
James McArthur (groin) and James Tomkins both remain in recovery with no stated timeline for their return. Nathan Ferguson (ankle) also remains unavailable for Saturday’s contest.
All other players, said Vieira, participated in Friday’s team training.
Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.
Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.
Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of the 2022 Limerick Show - the first since 2019 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
There is been a big increase in the number of fake users seeking to access 'Rent in Limerick' Facebook page
Dr Sally Ryan ( BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2016/ PhD 2020), Rosaleen Ryan & Anna Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2022), Kate Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2018), from Killaloe, Co Clare.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.