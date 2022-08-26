Ben Chrisene in contention for Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell

Ben Chrisene could make his Kilmarnock debut against Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after the 18-year-old defender clinched a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
Goalkeeper Zach Hemming, on loan from Middlesbrough, could return to training in two weeks following a groin injury, while Jordan Jones will be back from a thigh injury in 10 days.
Chris Stokes played a game during the week after an injury lay-off, while Blair Alston picked up a bug which curtailed his training and Jeriel Dorsett (knee) and Scott Robinson (heel) remain on the sidelines.
Motherwell will have new signing Matt Penney in their squad.
The left-back joined on loan from Ipswich this week.
Two other left-backs, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll, are long-term absentees following surgery.
Laura Mansbridge and Orla Shiel at the launch of the 2022 Limerick Show - the first since 2019 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
There is been a big increase in the number of fake users seeking to access 'Rent in Limerick' Facebook page
Dr Sally Ryan ( BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2016/ PhD 2020), Rosaleen Ryan & Anna Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2022), Kate Ryan (BSc Industrial Biochemistry 2018), from Killaloe, Co Clare.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.