Search

26 Aug 2022

Gareth Ainsworth hopes to see some injured players back as Wycombe face Charlton

Gareth Ainsworth hopes to see some injured players back as Wycombe face Charlton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Gareth Ainsworth expects one or two players to return from injury when Wycombe host Charlton in League One on Saturday, but refrained from getting more specific.

Striker Sam Vokes is among the injured that Chairboys supporters will hope to see back on the pitch, a possibility the boss did not rule out.

Ryan Tafazolli, meanwhile, could also be among the returnees after pulling his internal oblique sometime the defeat at Bolton on August 6.

Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all in the treatment room.

Ben Garner will be looking for another strong performance from his Addicks, who are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions.

One or two players are “recovering” from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup victory over Walsall, but no fresh injuries were sustained.

Fitness checks will be conducted for Conor McGrandles (hand) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (knee).

Mandela Egbo (knee) and Chuks Aneke (calf), meanwhile, will sit out again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media