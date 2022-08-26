Search

26 Aug 2022

Corry Evans hoping for more match time as Sunderland host Norwich

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 4:44 PM

Corry Evans could push for more minutes as Sunderland prepare to host Norwich.

The midfielder overcame a hamstring problem to make an appearance from the bench against Stoke last weekend and could feature again for the Black Cats.

Jay Matete could also be involved after replacing the suspended Dan Neil against the Potters.

Dan Ballard remains sidelined with a foot fracture and Carl Winchester is also a long-term absentee.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Norwich ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Sam Byram was taken off at half-time against Bournemouth in midweek, but manager Dean Smith confirmed that was a precaution.

Andrew Omobamidele could potentially feature after making the bench against the Cherries following an ankle problem.

The Canaries are currently eighth in the Championship.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

