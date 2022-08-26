Search

26 Aug 2022

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon reports no new injuries for Colchester clash

Tranmere have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Colchester on Saturday.

Micky Mellon’s side fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Premier League club Newcastle in midweek and will be looking to take that performance into their league campaign.

Elliott Nevitt is likely to start up front after scoring his second goal of the season in midweek.

Ross Doohan should take his place between the sticks again.

Colchester could welcome back midfielder Alan Judge for the trip to Prenton Park.

The 33-year-old has missed the U’s last five games with a knee injury but has since returned to training and could make his return.

Centre-back Tom Dallison impressed on his return to the side in their midweek defeat to Brentford and could be in with a shout for his first league appearance of the season.

Midfielder Cole Skuse could also start after his midweek outing.

