Search

26 Aug 2022

West Ham to face Anderlecht in Europa Conference League group stage

West Ham to face Anderlecht in Europa Conference League group stage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 3:46 PM

West Ham fans face a trip down memory lane after being paired with Anderlecht in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

The two sides met in the 1975-76 European Cup Winners’ Cup final when the Belgian side won 4-2 in Brussels.

The Hammers, Europa League semi-finalists last season, have also been paired with Romania’s Bucharest-based FCSB and Danish side Silkeborg in Group B.

FCSB were previously known as Steaua Bucharest, who were crowned European champions in 1986.

Drawing Silkeborg means a quick return to Denmark for West Ham, who won 3-0 at Viborg on Thursday to complete a 6-1 play-off aggregate win.

David Moyes welcomed West Ham’s draw, saying: “I’ve just seen it and it’s good. I’m looking forward to it. There are some good teams in it.

“We’ve had quite a difficult draw with our group but we’re looking forward to it.”

Hearts look to have a tough-looking section in Group A.

Robbie Neilson’s side saw their Europa League ambitions dashed by a 3-1 play-off defeat to Zurich on Thursday.

Hearts will now play Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina and Latvian champions RFS.

Istanbul Basaksehir, who progressed to the group stage with a play-off victory over Antwerp, include former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Aston Villa loanee Bertrand Traore in their ranks.

Fiorentina finished seventh in Serie A last season and beat Dutch side Twente 2-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage.

Shamrock Rovers have been paired with Gent, Molde and Djurgardens in Group F.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media