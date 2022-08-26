Search

26 Aug 2022

FAI Junior Cup draw for Limerick District and Limerick Desmond Leagues

Adam Lipper, of Pike Rovers, in action against Cian Browne, of Villa, during last season's FAI Centenary Junior Cup Final at Turners Cross

THE draw has been made for the Preliminary & Round 1 of the FAI Junior Cup 2022/23 for the Munster Region, including the Limerick District and Limerick Desmond Leagues.

Preliminary round fixtures are due to be played on the weekend of September 11, with the first round games down for decision two weeks later on September 25.

The final of the FAI Junior Cup is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023.

Round 1 - Limerick District League

Moyross United Vs Abbey Rovers AFC

Pallas Utd Vs Lisnagry FC A

Newport Town AFC Vs Geraldines FC

Fairview Rangers FC Vs Mungret Regional FC

Croom United AFC Vs Summerville Rovers FC

Brazuca United FC Vs Cappamore Celtic FC

Shelbourne AFC Vs Corbally United AFC

Nenagh AFC Vs Hyde Rangers

Murroe Afc Vs Lisnagry FC B

St.Patricks AFC Limerick Vs Knockainey AFC

Carew Park FC Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC

Star Rovers Vs Granville Rangers

Caherdavin Celtic afc Vs Parkville FC

Coonagh United Vs Kilfrush Crusaders AFC

Pike Rovers FC Vs Newtown Rovers FC

Byes:

Aisling Annacotty; Janesboro FC; Athlunkard Villa; Regional Utd; Charleville AFC

Round 1 - Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond

Shannon Town Vs Fairgreen Celtic

A.C Athletic Vs Strand Road

Kilkishen Celtic Vs Shannon Hibernians

Bridge United AFC Vs Killarney Athletic AFC

Mastergeeha Fc Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc

Tralee Dynamos Vs St. Brendan’s Park FC

Fenit Samphires fc Vs Fern Celtic B Team

Shannon Olympic Vs Dingle Bay Rovers

Coole FC Vs Breska Rovers

Ballingarry AFC Vs Dromore United FC

Glin Rovers FC Vs Lifford FC

Creeves Celtic Vs Castleisland Afc

Tulla United Vs Avenue United

Killarney Celtic Vs Fern Celtic A Team

Broadford United AFC Vs MEK Galaxy FC

Kilcornan AFC Vs Bunratty Cratloe FC

Byes:

Classic F.C; Newcastle West Town FC; Kilrush Rangers AFC; Shannonside FC

