FAI Junior Cup draw for Limerick District and Limerick Desmond Leagues

THE draw has been made for the Preliminary & Round 1 of the FAI Junior Cup 2022/23 for the Munster Region, including the Limerick District and Limerick Desmond Leagues.
Preliminary round fixtures are due to be played on the weekend of September 11, with the first round games down for decision two weeks later on September 25.
The final of the FAI Junior Cup is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023.
Round 1 - Limerick District League
Moyross United Vs Abbey Rovers AFC
Pallas Utd Vs Lisnagry FC A
Newport Town AFC Vs Geraldines FC
Fairview Rangers FC Vs Mungret Regional FC
Croom United AFC Vs Summerville Rovers FC
Brazuca United FC Vs Cappamore Celtic FC
Shelbourne AFC Vs Corbally United AFC
Nenagh AFC Vs Hyde Rangers
Murroe Afc Vs Lisnagry FC B
St.Patricks AFC Limerick Vs Knockainey AFC
Carew Park FC Vs Ballynanty Rovers AFC
Star Rovers Vs Granville Rangers
Caherdavin Celtic afc Vs Parkville FC
Coonagh United Vs Kilfrush Crusaders AFC
Pike Rovers FC Vs Newtown Rovers FC
Byes:
Aisling Annacotty; Janesboro FC; Athlunkard Villa; Regional Utd; Charleville AFC
Round 1 - Clare DL, Kerry DL & Limerick Desmond
Shannon Town Vs Fairgreen Celtic
A.C Athletic Vs Strand Road
Kilkishen Celtic Vs Shannon Hibernians
Bridge United AFC Vs Killarney Athletic AFC
Mastergeeha Fc Vs Newmarket Celtic Fc
Tralee Dynamos Vs St. Brendan’s Park FC
Fenit Samphires fc Vs Fern Celtic B Team
Shannon Olympic Vs Dingle Bay Rovers
Coole FC Vs Breska Rovers
Ballingarry AFC Vs Dromore United FC
Glin Rovers FC Vs Lifford FC
Creeves Celtic Vs Castleisland Afc
Tulla United Vs Avenue United
Killarney Celtic Vs Fern Celtic A Team
Broadford United AFC Vs MEK Galaxy FC
Kilcornan AFC Vs Bunratty Cratloe FC
Byes:
Classic F.C; Newcastle West Town FC; Kilrush Rangers AFC; Shannonside FC
