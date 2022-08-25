Search

25 Aug 2022

George Thomson missing for Harrogate against Newport

George Thomson missing for Harrogate against Newport

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:44 PM

Harrogate will be without midfielder George Thomson for their home game against Newport.

Thomson was forced out of last week’s 1-0 defeat at Barrow after sustaining a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for two months.

Fellow midfielder Stephen Dooley remains sidelined due to a groin injury sustained in the previous game.

Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.

Newport boss James Rowberry faces a selection dilemma as his side chase a third straight win in all competitions.

The Exiles knocked Portsmouth out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after Rowberry made nine changes to the side which started in last Saturday’s home win against Tranmere.

“It’s hard for me now because I have to pick an 18-man squad. It’s hard picking the 11 and it’s hard picking the 18,” Rowberry told reporters after the win against Pompey

Midfielder Aaron Wildig returned to action on Tuesday night after injury and is expected to be in contention, but striker Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) is still out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media