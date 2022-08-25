James Wilson back from ban as Plymouth host Bolton

Plymouth have James Wilson back available for Saturday’s encounter with Bolton at Home Park.
The defender sat out last weekend’s 3-0 win at Forest Green as he served a one-match ban following his red card in the 5-1 thrashing at Charlton.
Argyle have been without Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara through injury.
Steven Schumacher’s men head into the contest lying fifth in the Sky Bet League One table.
Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is once again unavailable for Bolton, who are two places lower than the Pilgrims.
Bodvarsson missed the 4-1 Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday due to a hamstring complaint.
Eoin Toal, Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove have been playing for the B team as they build their fitness.
And boss Ian Evatt has said the trio could be involved in next week’s Papa John’s Trophy match against Crewe.
