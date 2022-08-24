Search

24 Aug 2022

Kane Wilson nets maiden Bristol City goal in EFL Cup win at Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Aug 2022 10:52 PM

Kane Wilson’s first goal for Bristol City helped the Championship side advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup as they ran out 3-1 winners at League One Wycombe.

It was also a night to remember for 18-year-old midfielder Dylan Kadji, who had earlier put the Robins in front on what was his senior debut.

Kadji’s big moment took just seven minutes to arrive as he prodded the ball into the roof of the net from close range after Cameron Pring had headed down Kal Naismith’s corner.

However, Wycombe were level five minutes into the second half when Anis Mehmeti hung up a terrific cross that gave Ali Al-Hamadi the simple task of heading in his first goal for the club.

Bristol City were almost back in front when Chris Martin met George Tanner’s cross with his head, only for Tyla Dickinson to make a terrific save.

The Robins did restore their lead in the 77th minute when Naismith’s cross dropped for Wilson at the back post and he scored with a controlled volley across Dickinson.

Victory was then assured in stoppage time as Tommy Conway ran through on goal before squaring the ball for fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo to walk into the net.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

