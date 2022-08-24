Morris full of hope after ‘career best’ for Alpinista

Luke Morris is optimistic Alpinista will head to Paris with a “massive chance” in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

Following four successive Group One wins on foreign soil, Sir Mark Prescott’s mare bagged a first top-level victory on home soil when defeating Classic heroine Tuesday’s in last week’s Yorkshire Oaks.

Aside from Baaeed, whose participation remains very much uncertain, Alpinista is the shortest-priced British-trained horse for Europe’s premier middle-distance contest.

And Morris, who has guided the Frankel mare to each of her Group One triumphs, is relishing the prospect of partnering her on the first Sunday of October.

“She’s very much a once in a lifetime horse. Not many horses gain five Group One victories, especially five on the trot, so I’m extremely privileged to be associated with her,” he told talkSPORT.

“I was delighted the British crowd were able to see what she’s capable of as she’s been winning all her Group Ones overseas. I was delighted she was able to silence doubters.

“The Yorkshire Oaks looked a very deep field. Usually in that race you get a Snowfall, or a Love or an Enable and they kind of scare off the opposition, whereas there wasn’t a filly like that this year.

“I thought she had to put up a career-best performance to win and I thought she did, so we can very much dream of October 2 in Paris now.”

While confident Alpinista possesses all the required tools to make her presence felt at ParisLongchamp, Morris is respectful of the opposition, highlighting Japan’s Titleholder as “the horse to beat”, assuming Baaeed does not make the trip across the Channel.

He added: “It’s things you dream of really, having a horse that has got a realistic chance in what is Europe’s premier race. She’s tactically very versatile and goes on any ground, so I think she’s got a strong hand going into the race.

“There’s no real standout if Baaeed doesn’t turn up, but I’ve got lots of respect for the Japanese form – the Japanese horses in the last few years have really stepped up their game.

“He (Titleholder) realistically looks the horse to beat, but we can certainly dream that we’ve got a massive chance.”

As well as wanting to win the Arc for himself, Morris would clearly love to do so for popular veteran trainer Prescott as payback for his loyalty.

He said: “Sir Mark’s one of the characters of the game. He’s been training for 52 years now and has had many good horses, but this filly has won five Group Ones, which I think makes her his most successful horse in terms of Group One wins.

“I’ve ridden for him for 12 seasons now and it’s been a very fruitful relationship. He’s well known for being very loyal to his jockeys – I think in 52 years he’s only had three jockeys.

“He’s an extremely loyal guy to work for.”