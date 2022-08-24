Future looks so bright for Sir Busker at ‘new’ distance

Sir Busker will have to dig out his passport with overseas adventures on the cards following his brave third behind the brilliant Baaeed in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

William Knight’s six-year-old has been a model of consistency throughout his career, picking up six victories from 38 starts and campaigning predominantly at a mile, where he has been a standing dish on the straight course at his beloved Ascot.

However, he seems to have taken his form to the next level since upped in distance this season, first hinting at his potential over further with two eyecatching performances over nine furlongs at the Dubai Spring Carnival.

Although only beaten a neck in his first domestic outing of the season in the Paradise Stakes at his favourite Berkshire spot, he did not have the speed to keep tabs on the likes of Baaeed when seen in both the Lockinge and Queen Anne Stakes, which signalled a step up in trip for the York Stakes in June.

So proud of SIR BUSKER’s performance @yorkracecourse & also so delighted for his sixteen owners involved. Also massive thanks to @FearghalDavis and Jitka and everyone @WKnightRacing and jockey @_benacurtis who gave him such a brilliant ride 🔵🔴⚪️#supportedbyoakmangroupplc pic.twitter.com/523Al4Nx8r — KVT Syndicates (@KVTRacing) August 18, 2022

Having edged out William Haggas’ Dubai Honour in that Group Two assignment, winning a prolonged battle up the Knavesmire straight with the Champion Stakes runner-up, he returned to York for Group One action, outrunning odds of 100-1 to make the podium behind Baaeed and Mishriff.

Sir Busker has been a horse of a lifetime for the syndicate members involved in the Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds-owned horse, and racing manager Sam Hoskins said: “We’re so lucky to have him and the journey with him has been amazing.

“A €25,000 yearling to start with and then rated in the 70s as a two-year-old and now finishing third to the best horse in the world – it’s amazing. He’s got 16 syndicate owners who have been on this great journey with him and we’re all just so lucky to be involved with him really.

“He’s so genuine and before the York Stakes everyone was saying he hasn’t won for two years, but he had won prize-money 15 times since his last win in the Silver Hunt Cup and he had never been out of the top five in a Group One. Obviously that record still exists after last week.”

Of the step up in trip he added: “Maybe we should have been campaigning over 10 furlongs sooner!

“He tried the Cambridgeshire a couple of years ago and got stuck on the wrong side so it was a bit of a non-event and he has always done so well over the straight mile that it just seemed right to keep that way.

“But I think it was Dubai this year, when fourth in the Jebel Hatta and then fifth on World Cup night (in the Dubai Turf), both over nine furlongs and he saw it out really well. That was when we thought this year we’ll stick to a straight mile up until Ascot and then maybe go 10 furlongs. So it was always a bit of a plan to do that.

“He nearly won the Paradise Stakes in April, but I think we saw on quick ground in the Lockinge and in the Queen Anne he was a bit outpaced and he’s never really been outpaced in the past, he has always travelled so strong. I think that was the moment we decided it’s about time we went up in trip.

“The York Stakes was amazing, he emulated an old horse of ours, Tullius, who also won the race on his first start at a mile and a quarter, and then last week (Juddmonte International) was amazing and for the future it is so exciting.”

Having raced eight times since February, Sir Busker is now taking a well-earned rest before a winter spent racing in warmer climes enters the agenda for the game gelding.

Although a trip to Australia for the Cox Plate is looking unlikely, there is still plenty of exciting opportunities for connections to look forward to.

“I think all options are open at the moment,” continued Hoskins.

Congratulations to Baaeed and all his connections! We are SO proud of our SIR BUSKER who yet again proved himself at the very top level finishing 3rd today ❤️ He is truly 1 in a million and today pushed his earnings over £500k… 🔵🔴⚪️#supportedbyoakmangroupplc@OakmanInns pic.twitter.com/Jtcz1efHdy — KVT Syndicates (@KVTRacing) August 17, 2022

“He’s more likely to head to Bahrain in November and there is also the same programme as he did this year open to him in Dubai for the new year. There is also a race in Saudi Arabia and also one in America in January – the Pegasus World Cup Turf – those races are all available.

“I think Australia is looking less likely, but everything is open and Hong Kong is another option we can look at.

“He has gone out, as of Monday of this week, for a short break as he has literally been on the go since the new year, so he’s having a break at the moment and that’s the end of the domestic season here.

“But he’s planning on being busy over the winter and it’s really exciting looking ahead to next season as Baaeed will go off to stud and I believe Mishriff will probably join him and the three-year-olds appear really beatable. So I’m looking forward to seeing his 10-furlong campaign next season, touch wood, all being well.

“He’s been absolutely amazing and not being harsh, he’s faced an almost impossible task in a lot of those Group One races he has run in. There’s never been a Group One we have taken in thinking he’s got a real chance of winning. But moving forwards you never know, especially these international races in America and Dubai. One thing you do know is he’ll have an each-way chance wherever he goes.

“He never lets us down and owes us nothing and if one day his form dips, we won’t keep racing him down the grades, he’ll retire and go out on a high.”