Leeds to shuffle pack in Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley

Leeds will make a raft of changes for the Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley.

Boss Jesse Marsch confirmed a number of fringe players will get the chance to impress against the League One side on Wednesday.

Neither Patrick Bamford or Liam Cooper are expected to be risked as they make their way back from respective groin and Achilles issues.

Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.

Barnsley defender Nicky Cadden has suffered a fresh injury blow.

Having made a return from a calf injury at the weekend, he suffered an issue in his other calf during the half-time warm-up and has been sent for a scan.

Michal Helik and Herbie Kane (both groin) are nearing a return but will not feature as the Reds make the short journey up the M1.

Boss Michael Duff, who has seen his side win two and lose three of their five League One games, has no other injuries to contend with.