23 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby confirm three new appointments to province's Academy

Munster Rugby confirm three new appointments to their Academy

Former Munster Rugby flanker Tommy O'Donnell has been appointed Elite Player Development Officer with the province

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Aug 2022 2:20 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed three new appointments to the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy ahead of the new season.

Former Munster Rugby and Ireland back-row Tommy O’Donnell, who retired from the game last year after 200 senior appearances for the province and Ireland, has been appointed Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at the High Performance Centre at UL.

The former flanker replaces Andi Kyricaou, who was appointed Munster Rugby Forwards Coach ahead of the new campaign.

Brendan O’Connor has been appointed to the position of Elite Player Development Officer and will be based at Musgrave Park.

O’Connor, a former Munster and Connacht player, moves from his role as Coach and Player Development Officer.

Matt Brown has been appointed as Pathway Development Coach and will be based at the HPC.

Brown has extensive coaching experience and led the Munster Women to the Interpro title last year and was Assistant Coach of Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning Crescent College Comprehensive.

