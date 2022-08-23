Search

23 Aug 2022

On This Day in 2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill wins heptathlon at World Championships

On This Day in 2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill wins heptathlon at World Championships

23 Aug 2022 7:00 AM

Jessica Ennis-Hill won the heptathlon at the World Championships in Beijing, just 13 months after the birth of her son, on this day in 2015.

Ennis-Hill completed her golden comeback by winning her first major championship since London 2012.

It was still unclear just four weeks earlier whether the Olympic heptathlon champion would compete in China, having only returned to action in May following the arrival of Reggie the summer before.

However, a promising performance at the Anniversary Games in London saw Ennis-Hill put herself forward for selection – a decision she justified in some style at the Bird’s Nest.

The 29-year-old edged a fascinating battle with compatriot Katarina Johnson-Thompson to take the overnight lead, which she pushed on from with solid displays in the long jump and javelin.

It put Ennis-Hill on the cusp of gold – an opportunity she did not let slip, winning her 800 metres heat in 2 minutes 10.13 seconds to add another world crown to the one she won in Berlin six years previously.

She said: “I can’t believe I’m here in the Birds Nest. This time last year I’d just had my son and it’s an incredible feeling.

“It was just a massive surprise to even be here to be honest. Doing the Anniversary Games and deciding whether I could come here and be competitive and now to be here and to have finished on top, I’m at a loss for words.

“Coming here, if I’d come away with a bronze medal I’d have been happy. To get the gold is even better. This has definitely been the hardest year ever.

“Going to London was incredibly hard and there were different pressures and challenges. But this year juggling all my mummy duties and training has just been so hard.

“But it’s been the most amazing year because I’ve got my son and I’m back here on a global stage with a global medal.”

