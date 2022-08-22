Winger Jamie Walker out for Bradford with a knee injury

Jamie Walker will be sidelined for Bradford when they take on Blackburn.
The winger is a long-term absentee for the Bantams after undergoing a knee operation.
Forward Andy Cook could also retain his position in the starting line-up after scoring a brace against Hartlepool at the weekend.
Kian Harratt could also feature after making an impact from the bench against Colchester and Pools.
Ryan Hedges is a doubt for Blackburn after missing Saturday’s loss to Sheffield United with a tight hamstring.
Scott Wharton will be sidelined after picking up a calf injury, but is edging closer to a return.
Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson said he will rotate his squad and young players Jake Batty and Louis Annesley will travel with the team.
Tomasson also confirmed that Bradley Dack will get some minutes against Bradford.
