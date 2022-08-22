Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks

Derby boss Liam Rosenior has revealed ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with West Brom that goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to be out for around six weeks.

That is after Anang, who joined on loan from West Ham just over a week ago, took a kick during training and sustained a small fracture in his arm.

Another summer signing, James Chester, is yet to make his competitive debut for the Rams due to an Achilles problem, but was training in the build-up to Saturday’s 0-0 League One draw at Fleetwood.

Skipper Curtis Davies remains sidelined with a quad issue.

It appears West Brom boss Steve Bruce has no fresh injury issues to deal with.

The Baggies looked to come through unscathed as they thumped Hull 5-2 at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday.

Kenneth Zohore has been recovering from a knock and fellow forward Daryl Dike is out with a thigh injury.

Bruce’s men are 14th in the second tier, while Derby are eighth in the third.