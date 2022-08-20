Liam Rosenior frustrated after Derby held by Fleetwood

Derby boss Liam Rosenior was left frustrated after his side could not find a way to goal in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Fleetwood.

The Rams dominated large parts of the game at a blustery Highbury Stadium, but they had to settle for a second straight draw as the gutsy Cod Army defended like Trojans at times.

“I think we’ve had 27 shots and 13 corners, but still we’ve not scored,” reflected Rosenior.

“You could tell by the celebration from the home fans at the final whistle how dominant we’d been – it was 0-0 but they celebrated like they’d won the World Cup.

“I must give credit to Scott Brown and his players for that, though.

“We’ve been dominant, but they’ve stood and defended brilliantly.

“When you have that many chances like we did, though, particularly in the first half, you just have to score. You have to take one of them.

“I changed the team a little so we’d have maybe a bit more pace and incision, but their goalkeeper has the game of his life and it ends in a goalless draw.

“All I can say to the fans tonight is that it will come – as long as we keep believing, the goals and the results will come and we’ll be okay.

“I’ve got no excuses, I’m so proud of the players and the performance they’ve put in, but as I’ll keep saying, you just have to score when you’ve been as dominant as we have in this game.

“We’ve got that pace and that transition you need to really hurt teams, and that will come.

“We just haven’t found it enough today.”

The Rams totally bossed the opening 45 minutes, but they could not find a breakthrough.

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch was in inspired form, superbly saving early on from Lewis Dobbin and Conor Hourihane.

James Collins also went close twice for the Rams, who were dominant.

Fleetwood’s best chance of the opening period came on the half-hour mark when skipper Josh Vela fired narrowly over.

The hosts made it much more of a contest in the second period.

Ged Garner forced Rams ‘keeper Joe Wildsmith into a super stop, while sub Cian Hayes also went close.

At the other end, Rams sub David McGoldrick saw an effort blocked on line by Shaun Rooney.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown saluted goalkeeper Lynch, as he looked back on a classy defensive effort in what was a fourth match without defeat for the hosts.

Brown said: “Jay has made some huge saves for us.

“You can see in training that he’s a high quality goalkeeper.

“We know how good he is and we know he’s got a bright future.

“As a shot-stopper he’s brilliant at times, and he’s a big reason why we’ve secured another important clean sheet.”

Looking back at the game, Brown added: “It’s definitely a point gained for us.

“The first-half performance wasn’t really us, but we changed the shape at half-time and after that the lads were exceptional.

“The energy we showed in that second half was incredible.

“Don’t forget Derby are a top quality side and they’ll have a fantastic season, so I’m happy to take the point because I think it’s an even result.

“Our back four were fantastic, and that set us up well for going forward in that second half.

“We probably could have done better with some of our chances later in the game, but we just need to build on that now.

“We want to make this place a difficult place to come to, and we are determined to keep punching above our weight in this division.”