Accrington would have been worthy winners, says John Coleman after MK Dons draw

Accrington manager John Coleman believed his team had enough chances to win at MK Dons after they fought from behind again to earn a third draw in four league games.

Stanley did not leave it quite as late as last week week’s extraordinary 4-4 draw against Burton, but they needed Sean McConville’s penalty in the closing stages to cancel out Ethan Robson’s opener in a match that ended 1-1.

It was enough to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign, although Coleman feels they should have more wins to show for it after passing by several presentable chances during the match at Stadium MK.

He said: “We’ve got to get a higher proportion of our shots on target.

“Ethan (Hamilton) was really unlucky at the end – we’re talking about six inches and if that goes in, I don’t think anyone could have begrudged us the win.

“We knew they were dangerous from shooting outside the box, but we didn’t close down the lad who shot quick enough and it’s a great goal.

“Sometimes you just have to regroup and we’ve come from behind quite a bit now, so that tells you about how we feel we belong and how we’ve got belief in ourselves.

“People will say it’s character, but it’s good players who work hard and when you work hard, you’re going to get your reward.”

Accrington almost went ahead in the second minute when Korede Adedoyin was denied by MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, who was called into action again by Hamilton’s low strike.

Having survived those scares, the Dons went ahead after half an hour when Robson was given time to send a superb shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Stanley captain Seamus Conneely prevented his side from going further behind when he cleared off the line from Dan Kemp just before half-time.

McConville eventually equalised in the 78th minute after Adedoyin had been fouled by Warren O’Hora in the box, but Accrington still needed Lukas Jensen to prevent Matt Dennis snatching victory back for the hosts.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning said: “There were some really good moments in the first half, more football in terms of what we want to see and how to break them down, make good decisions and execute it.

“If you look at it, a point is probably fair in terms of chances created – they had some really good chances to be fair, and we had a few as well.

“I haven’t seen it (the penalty) back, apparently he stuck a leg out, so it’s hard to see whether there’s contact or not.

“The referee I thought was frustrating with his performance throughout the game for both sides, but I’m looking at me and the team first and foremost.”