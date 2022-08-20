Search

20 Aug 2022

Dundee see their winning Championship run end with draw against Morton

Dundee see their winning Championship run end with draw against Morton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:42 PM

Dundee had their momentum checked as they were held to a goalless draw at Morton.

The Dark Blues came into the fixture on the back of successive cinch Championship victories but could not find a breakthrough at Cappielow.

Dundee went close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes when Paul McMullan rattled the crossbar from Luke McCowan’s delivery.

Morton then had penalty appeals turned down 15 minutes later after Jai Quitongo went down under the challenge of Ryan Sweeney.

Brian Schwake produced a good save to keep the scores level shortly after the half-hour mark before Jaze Kabia sent a lofted effort just wide of the target at the other end late in the half.

Jamie Baird almost snatched victory for Morton at the death, heading against a post with only one minute left to play.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media