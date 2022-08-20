Search

20 Aug 2022

Airdrieonians take over at the top after beating Alloa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:38 PM

Airdrieonians beat Alloa 2-0 to go top of the cinch League One table.

Gabby McGill set the hosts on their way six minutes before half-time and substitute Callum Gallagher wrapped things up late on.

Dunfermline slipped to second place on goal difference after being held to a goalless draw at Kelty Hearts, who battled to a first point of the season but stay bottom.

Clyde suffered a first league defeat after they were beaten 2-1 at Montrose.

The Gable Endies took the lead through Rory McAllister’s header in the 28th minute.

Jordan Allan had Clyde level four minutes into the second half, but Kerr Waddell soon nodded the hosts back in front.

Queen of the South got their first league victory as they came from behind to win 4-1 at Peterhead.

Defender Max Gillies put the home side ahead after just two minutes.

Queen of the South, though, had turned the match around by half-time with goals from midfielder Josh Todd and forward Connor Murray.

Ruari Paton added a third just after the hour mark, with Murray getting another in with a free-kick during stoppage time.

Falkirk sit fourth after a 3-0 2 win at Edinburgh City with goals from Callumn Morrison, Gary Oliver and Rumarn Burrell.

