20 Aug 2022

George Byers makes headlines for right reasons as Wednesday beat Bolton

20 Aug 2022 5:59 PM

George Byers was all smiles again as he scored in Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 Sky Bet League One win which ended Bolton’s unbeaten start to the season.

Byers went into meltdown after being substituted in the Owls’ midweek defeat at Peterborough, pushing a coach en route back to the bench.

But the midfielder was back in the good books after 36 minutes, converting Barry Bannan’s pass from eight yards.

Two minutes later skipper Liam Palmer doubled his team’s lead to celebrate his 350th Wednesday appearance in style.

Palmer’s angled right-foot finish from Josh Windass’ exquisite assist was top quality for just his fifth career goal.

The game’s pivotal moment, however, came moments before Byers’ breakthrough goal.

Conor Bradley seized on Tyreeq Bakinson’s woeful pass but faced only by goalkeeper David Stockdale the Liverpool loanee drilled his attempt wide.

That was a bad miss but Windass topped it early in the second half to keep Ian Evatt’s side in the game.

The two goalscorers combined but Windass failed to convert Byers’ cross into an empty net from five yards to the disbelief of a bumper 22,023 crowd.

