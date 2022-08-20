Search

20 Aug 2022

We need to do more – Lee Johnson wants improvement from Hibernian

We need to do more – Lee Johnson wants improvement from Hibernian

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 5:20 PM

Lee Johnson admits Hibernian still have loads of room for improvement after they scored their third stoppage-time goal in four cinch Premiership games to secure a 2-2 draw in an action-packed showdown with nine-man Rangers at Easter Road.

Hibs, who had previously notched a late winner away to St Johnstone and a last-gasp equaliser at home to Hearts this term, denied the Europa League finalists victory when Josh Campbell fired home a stunning half-volley after Rangers pair John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had been sent off.

Although happy with his team’s second-half display, Johnson – who made the bold call of substituting both Paul Hanlon and Ewan Henderson in the 27th minute – feels Hibs must improve.

“I’m not sure what this club’s doing to my heart,” he said after their latest dramatic finale. “First half we were really poor, certainly first 30 minutes.

“I envisaged a much better, more aggressive front-foot performance but we didn’t lay a glove on Rangers in the first half.

“Too many of our players were on the back foot and I bit the bullet and made the two changes very early which I think helped us at least have an organisational structure to be able to go man for man, to get tight.

“There were even things wrong in that which needed us to get to half-time to have a biblical team-talk to get us going. I think the boys delivered that in the second half.”

Asked how he feels after seeing his side score three crucial stoppage-time goals, Johnson said: “Listen, if I’m honest, I am not happy (with the start to the season).

“We need to do more. I am not going to sugar-coat where we are, we’ve got spirit and fitness but I want to deliver to these fans high-tempo, front-foot football.

“In the first half we didn’t and in the second half we did. We need a complete performance.”

Johnson felt Rangers’ first-half penalty, scored by James Tavernier, was a soft award when compared with the spot-kick Hibs did not get as Rocky Bushiri appeared to be held by Tavernier.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty and I thought Bushiri should have had a penalty,” he said.

“If there’s VAR, I think Rangers’ penalty is 50-50; I think the one where Bushiri got dragged down in the first half is probably 85-15.”

Lundstram was sent off for a cynical trip on Martin Boyle, while substitute Alfredo Morelos saw red for swinging an arm at Marijan Cabraja.

Johnson felt Lundstram’s red was “probably a yellow, a tactical foul”, while he has “no idea” whether Morelos would have been sent off if VAR had reviewed it.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits his side – in the middle of a crucial Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven – were always going to be up against it after going down to nine men.

“I think John was harsh to get the red card,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think it was a foul but I think he didn’t have any intention to hit him hard so I was surprised he gave the red card. We have to look into it in this one.

“Second red card, I haven’t seen it back. We have to clearly see what happened there. After the two decisions we were with nine men so for us, especially when we had the ball, it was very difficult for us to keep the ball.

“We almost succeeded in getting the three points but in injury time they fell in the right position to score the equaliser.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media