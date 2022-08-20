Aesop’s Fables impresses in Futurity win

Aesop’s Fables is as low as 10-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas having won the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in authoritative fashion.

Aidan O’Brien ran two in the Group Two event over seven furlongs and it surprised some than Ryan Moore was on Aesop’s Fables over the Frankel colt Hans Andersen given his chosen mount had won over five furlongs back in April.

And on entering the final furlong it appeared Moore had got it wrong as Hans Andersen took over at the head of affairs from Donnacha O’Brien’s Proud And Regal.

Surprisingly for a horse who had won over the minimum trip and is by No Nay Never, Aesop’s Fables (3-1) was caught momentarily flat footed and had a good three lengths to make up.

Oh my! 😮Aesop's Fables really knuckles down to the challenge of catching stablemate Hans Andersen in the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at @curraghrace and looks a serious prospect for Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/enqnMlfQeX — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 20, 2022

However, when Moore got him levelled up Aesop’s Fables found a very taking change of gear and he powered clear to win by two and a quarter lengths.

“He had a little setback after winning at Navan and was a long time off. He’s a big, strong powerful horse and is built like a sprinter,” said O’Brien.

“He travelled well and I was a bit worried going up to seven (furlongs). We’ll see how he comes out of this before deciding where we go next but you would have to be thinking Group One now.

“I would say he will progress a lot from this to his next run.”

While Coral were impressed and go 10-1 for the Guineas, Paddy Power and Betfair have him at 14-1.