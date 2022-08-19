Josh Tymon and Harry Clarke add to Stoke injury list

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has suffered a number of injury blows ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

Josh Tymon (ankle) and Harry Clarke (shin) picked up injuries in the win against Blackpool earlier this month and although Tymon returned against Huddersfield, he aggravated the problem in the 3-1 defeat.

O’Neill believes Tymon will be out for four to six weeks, with Clarke sidelined for six weeks, while Josh Laurent is sidelined for up to two months with ankle ligament damage and Harry Souttar, who is recovering from anterior cruciate ligament damage, is expected to be unavailable until October.

Liam Delap, son of current Potters first-team coach Rory Delap, could make his debut after joining on loan from Manchester City.

Corry Evans will face a late fitness check for Sunderland.

The midfielder missed the 2-1 Sheffield United defeat through a hamstring problem but could yet be fit to face Stoke.

Danny Batth could be back to face his former club, having been substituted during the Blades defeat with a tight groin.

Dan Neil is suspended after his red card against Sheffield United, while Dan Ballard and Carl Winchester are longer-term injury absentees.