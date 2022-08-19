Search

19 Aug 2022

Rossa Ryan announces he is no longer number one jockey to Amo Racing

19 Aug 2022 5:57 PM

Rossa Ryan has revealed he will no longer be riding as number one jockey to owners Amo Racing Ltd.

The Irishman has been a regular sight in the purple silks of Kia Joorabchian’s burgeoning racing operation and picked up many big prizes along the way including Group Two honours for Go Bears Go in last year’s Railway Stakes and most recently aboard Royal Ascot runner-up Persian Force when landing the July Stakes at Newmarket.

However, Ryan’s name did not appear on the racecard against Richard Hannon’s colt for his Group One assignment in Deauville’s Darley Prix Morny, with James Doyle taking the reins and Ryan explaining the reasoning after steering State Occasion to victory at York on Friday.

He told ITV Racing: “Sadly me and Amo have departed our own ways. Kia and all the team there have been great to me and I can only be thankful for what they offered me and they took my career to a new level and I wish them the best of luck.

“Hopefully it wont be the last time I ride for them and I can pick up a couple of rides later in the year as spares, but I won’t be first jockey.”

