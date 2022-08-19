Search

19 Aug 2022

WSL season ticket sales surging after England’s Euro 2022 win

WSL season ticket sales surging after England’s Euro 2022 win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 5:56 PM

Women’s Super League clubs are seeing a surge in season ticket sales ahead of the new season that kicks off in September.

Aston Villa reported on Wednesday that their season ticket sales have increased by an astonishing 108 per cent and have attributed this growth to the success of England’s Lionesses in the European Championships.

Sarina Wiegman’s side won their first-ever Euros last month after beating Germany 2-1, with Chloe Kelly scoring a dramatic winner in extra time for England to lift the trophy.

Villa – who have since signed England’s Rachel Daly – tweeted that August 1, one day after the Lionesses won the tournament, was a “record-setting day” for ticket sales.

In a statement on the club website they said: “Aston Villa Women have experienced a significant increase in ticket sales since the Lionesses’ success at the European Championships.

“With the exposure and popularity of women’s football soaring in the days and weeks since Sarina Wiegman’s squad ‘brought football home’, sales for Villa Women fixtures are reaping the rewards.”

Chelsea have managed to sell out their season tickets for a second consecutive year as they gear up to defend their WSL title, while Arsenal, who were runners-up in the WSL last year, increased their season ticket allowance by 50 per cent and have sold out their allocation too.

Other clubs in the WSL have also reported similar growth in season ticket sales, including Brighton who have already seen a 155 per cent increase compared to the final number sold last season.

Leicester have more than doubled their season ticket sales from last season, while West Ham also confirmed they have seen a spike since the Lionesses’ victory and have had a 20 per cent increase in season ticket sales.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media