Search

19 Aug 2022

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments

Jurgen Klopp hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor over Man Utd comments

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 1:03 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a bizarre swipe at former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor for his criticism of Manchester United.

Klopp was driving home from the club’s training ground on Saturday evening when he heard the 35-year-old, now a pundit for talkSPORT, laying into United’s players for their performance in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Agbonlahor said: “If I was them now after this game I’d be thinking, ‘You know what, (Erik) Ten Hag, just pack up’.

“He’s had pre-season and they have started the season as a shambles, they’re like strangers on the pitch.”

Klopp believes those views are typical of a media over-reaction to the early-season fortunes of their arch-rivals, whom they play at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“It was that bad,” said Klopp of the criticism and reaction to United’s performance.

“It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game, we forget in these moments how good Brentford is.

“I watched the first half here and then drove home and listened to talkSPORT and Gaby – he lost against us 6-0 in my first year and I could not remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch – what he said about United, I was close to calling in and tell him ‘You forget completely you have been a player’.

“It was completely unbelievable. And if ex-players go in like this then you can imagine how everything else is going.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media