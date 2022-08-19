Stradivarius misses Lonsdale Cup run

Stradivarius will miss this afternoon’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.
The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.
However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am, leaving a field seven to go to post.
