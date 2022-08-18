Shrewsbury hope to see Ryan Bowman return for Ipswich clash

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is hopeful forward Ryan Bowman can be back in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match against leaders Ipswich.

Bowman missed the goalless draw against Derby on Tuesday night with a back problem, which was also causing issues with his hip and groin, but has been able to resume light training.

Cotterill could look to freshen up his side after not using any substitutes against the Rams, when Dan Udoh and Rekeil Pyke led the attack in a 5-3-2 formation.

Forward Aiden O’Brien, who has not featured since the opening game of the season, continues his recovery having had a minor hip operation which is expected to sideline him for around six weeks.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is set to make late calls on the fitness of wing-back Wes Burns and Dominic Ball ahead of the trip to Shropshire.

Burns missed the midweek victory at Burton with a groin problem and is being eased into a return to full training.

Summer signing Ball is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in pre-season as he edges closer to a debut.

Veteran defender Richard Keogh, signed from Blackpool, is another close to a return having missed the start of the campaign with a groin problem while Corrie Ndaba has a hip issue.