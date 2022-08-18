Magnificent seven at York in Stradivarius’ sights

Stradivarius looks to continue his love affair with York when he lines up in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup on Friday.

Unbeaten in six visits to the Knavesmire, he has already entertained his northern-based fans once this season when landing the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante meeting.

Pre-season it looked like the curtain would come down on the star-stayer’s illustrious career after running in the Goodwood Cup.

But the eight-year-old’s fine effort to pick up a silver medal behind Kyprios on the Sussex Downs means the show rolls on for now and possibly one last dance at a track the enigmatic son of Sea The Stars has made his playground over the years.

“Obviously, his record at York is fantastic, he’s unbeaten there and it’s a track he knows very well and likes,” said joint-trainer Thady Gosden.

“He ran very well last time at Goodwood when second behind Kyprios and he’s been very well since the race.

“We all know how good Trueshan is and it’s a very competitive race as it always is, but we hope we will see him put his best foot forward again.”

John Gosden added ahead of another leg of the Qipco British Champions Series: “Stradivarius ran a huge race at Goodwood and he’s come out of it very well. He’s enjoying life as much as ever and he’s bouncing around the place.

“He’s got a pretty good record at most tracks, but York obviously suits him particularly well with it’s long straight and he’s never been beaten there. Andrea (Atzeni) came and rode him in a piece of work last Wednesday and he was very pleased with him. He knows him well and they get on very well together.”

Trueshan was once regarded as the heir to Stradivarius’ staying crown and lowered the colours of the three-time Gold Cup winner twice at the backend of last season – in the Prix du Cadran and the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

A place behind Stradivarius at Goodwood, trainer Alan King has stated he will only line up if an adequate amount of rain appears in Yorkshire.

He said: “He’ll only run if it rains, it’s as simple as that. There’s some rain coming through but we don’t know what quantity, so we’ll just have to see what the morning brings.”

Coltrane was a respectable fourth at Goodwood when mixing it with the greats of the staying division for the first time. His trainer Andrew Balding, who also saddles outsider Nate The Great, is under no illusion as to the task at hand for his Ascot Stakes scorer, but is optimistic he can perform with credit.

He said “Obviously with Stradivarius and Trueshan, if he turns up, in the line-up it is going to be tough to reverse the form from Goodwood. But the horse is very well and he seemed to like York the last time he went there, which is a help. So I hope he can certainly run a place anyway.”

Brian Ellison is also hopeful Tashkhan can land a telling blow for the north.

Second behind Trueshan at Ascot in October, the Gold Cup fifth is at his best with cut in the ground. However, his handler does not believe deep conditions are essential.

“He’s in great form, I couldn’t be happier with him,” said Ellison. “He’s working well and has been freshened up since Ascot and he looks really good.

“As long as it’s nice ground, good ground will be fine. He’s ran twice already this year on ground far too quick for him, but he still runs well on it. Obviously the more rain the better in regards his chances, but he’s in great form and I’m really happy with him.

“He’s rock-solid, I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t run well.”

Hughie Morrison’s Henry II Stakes winner Quickthorn took his form to the next level when following up in the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil at ParisLongchamp last month and now bids for a hat-trick, while Gemma Tutty’s Mostly Cloudy is another looking to extend a winning sequence having won five on the bounce and now takes the leap into Group company for the first time.

The eight-strong field is rounded off by Ian Williams’ Royal Ascot runner-up Reshoun.