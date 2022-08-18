Search

18 Aug 2022

Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again

Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:56 PM

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp remains a doubt for the visit of Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker missed Wednesday’s win over Sunderland after rolling an ankle at the weekend and his availability will be determined by whether the swelling has gone down sufficiently.

Rhian Brewster is set to deputise again having started against the Black Cats in midweek.

On-loan Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark has missed the last two matches and it not expected to be fit until next week, midfielder Ben Osborn (ankle) is not due back for a fortnight but defender Enda Stevens (calf) is scheduled to train this week.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is likely to make changes again after his team selection backfired in midweek with a first defeat of the season at Reading.

The Dane brought in Tyrhys Dolan and Jack Vale but the pair were replaced at half-time , along with midfielder Sammie Szmodics, and that could mean recalls for Sam Gallagher and Ryan Hedges.

Hayden Carter has returned to light training but is unlikely to be risked after three weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Scott Wharton (calf) remains sidelined while Sam Barnes is set to undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media