Search

18 Aug 2022

Earl Of Tyrone heads Ebor contenders

Earl Of Tyrone heads Ebor contenders

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 12:09 PM

Ante-post favourite Earl Of Tyrone heads a maximum field of 22 for Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Paddy Twomey’s charge has been a popular pick for the £500,000 feature after winning his last three starts, including a Listed victory over subsequent Irish St Leger Trial winner Raise You last time out at Limerick.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Okita Soushi, William Haggas’ pair of Gaassee and Candleford, plus Ever Present from Jessica Harrington’s yard are other leading hopes to stand their ground, with Get Shirty and Enemy heading the handicap.

Wednesday’s Knavesmire winner Alfred Boucher also makes the cut with his 4lb penalty.

The Group Two Sky Bet City Of York Stakes boasts an impressive £400,000 prize fund and has attracted 10 contenders, headed by Lennox Stakes winner Sandrine for Andrew Balding.

Kinross finished second for trainer Ralph Beckett at Goodwood and he reopposes along with third home Pogo and fifth-placed Sacred.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power, a Group Three winning sprinter, makes his seasonal bow over seven furlongs with Rohaan, Brad The Brief and last week’s Hungerford Stakes winner Jumby also lining up.

Newmarket Listed winner Mighty Ulysses shoots for Group Three gold in the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes.

His seven rivals include Alflaila, who finished second at Headquarters for Owen Burrows, Finest Sound and Cadillac.

Charlie Appleby’s Wild Crusade heads the weights for the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap, while Stewards’ Cup winner Commanche Falls tops a maximum of 20 runners for the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media